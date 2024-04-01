iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.54. 10,014,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,740,288. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.