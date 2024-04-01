iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 39,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 754% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,577 call options.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

