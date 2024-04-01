iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 622,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,322. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

