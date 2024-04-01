iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.