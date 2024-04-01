iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IXN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. 1,327,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,189. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.