iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,251,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 354,903 shares.The stock last traded at $74.95 and had previously closed at $74.81.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

