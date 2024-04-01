iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

