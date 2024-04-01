iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.81

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.77, with a volume of 7404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

