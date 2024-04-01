iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Boosted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $51.06 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

