iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.89. 445,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,609. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

