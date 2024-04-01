iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IUSV traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.89. 445,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,609. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.