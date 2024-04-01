iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.89. 445,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,609. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

