iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 13.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.35. 545,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,419. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

