iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 319,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. 27,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

