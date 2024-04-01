iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

STIP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 263,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

