Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 420,746 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,222. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

