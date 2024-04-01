Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 1,177,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,499. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
