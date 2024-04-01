Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 779,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

