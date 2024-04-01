Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 101,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.