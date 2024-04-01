Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iris Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Iris Energy by 56.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

