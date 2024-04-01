Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.23 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.