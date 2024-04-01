Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.23 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

