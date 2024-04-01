IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 2.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. 2,385,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,001,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 697,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

