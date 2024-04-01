IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of IONQ opened at $9.99 on Monday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Analysts forecast that IonQ will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

