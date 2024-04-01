Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.70. Invivyd shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 82,771 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVVD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Invivyd Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

