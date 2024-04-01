Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NYSE: FI) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Fiserv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2024 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.71. 923,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,151. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

