Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NYSE: FI) in the last few weeks:
- 4/1/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Fiserv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2024 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.71. 923,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,151. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
