Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

