Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.