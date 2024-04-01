Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $447.53 and last traded at $444.19. Approximately 15,191,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 44,461,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.01.
Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.81.
Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
