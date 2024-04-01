Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $447.53 and last traded at $444.19. Approximately 15,191,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 44,461,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.01.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

