Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. 8,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,125. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

