Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 338,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 310,390 shares.The stock last traded at $32.66 and had previously closed at $32.05.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $679.74 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

