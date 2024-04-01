Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,851 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. 297,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

