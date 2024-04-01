Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.