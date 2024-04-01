Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.50. 2,785,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,711,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 6.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

