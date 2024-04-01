International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.25 and last traded at $189.51. 498,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,144,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

