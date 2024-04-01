InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Down to $106.46

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.46, but opened at $102.34. InterDigital shares last traded at $99.51, with a volume of 206,168 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

InterDigital Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

