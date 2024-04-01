Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 13,075,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,839,422. The firm has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

