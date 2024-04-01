Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells 2,238 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $137.03. 1,640,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

