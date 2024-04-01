Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Sells 139,176 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $143,351.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,021,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,652,184.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Monday. 170,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,408. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

