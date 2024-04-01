Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.90. 1,338,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,586. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after buying an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 690,931 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coursera by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Coursera by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 52,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

