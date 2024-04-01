Insider Selling: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Sells 73,380 Shares of Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of AVXL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.02. 819,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $10.45.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on AVXL
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.