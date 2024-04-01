Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CAO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. 5,068,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,857. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

