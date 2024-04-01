Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

