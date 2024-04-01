Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 2.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 79,544 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

