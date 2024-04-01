Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 24,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISSC

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.