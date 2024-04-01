Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of IHCPF stock remained flat at C$8.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.59. Inchcape has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

