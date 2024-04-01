Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMVT. UBS Group increased their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

IMVT stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 764,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $112,356,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

