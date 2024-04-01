Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 287,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 530,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Immatics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $935.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immatics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

