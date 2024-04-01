iExec RLC Trading 6% Lower This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00005190 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $262.46 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00014699 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00014258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,763.54 or 0.99852927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00139331 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.92237013 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,834,179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

