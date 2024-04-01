IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lowered by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 5.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,233. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.