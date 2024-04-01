IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $244.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

