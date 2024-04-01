IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 102,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource Group International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $103,964,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 214,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IBEX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

