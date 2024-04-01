i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

IIIV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $764.17 million, a P/E ratio of -327.14 and a beta of 1.57. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

