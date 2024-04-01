Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

